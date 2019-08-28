C'mon get Happy the Packers are back in action

The Green Bay Packers are hoping their fingers don't hurt and will extend their season by a few weeks in January.

The welcome back luncheon for Packers players and staff fills the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY photo)

The team held its annual welcome back luncheon Wednesday at Lambeau Field.

This time, all of the quarterbacks dressed up as characters from the movie "Happy Gilmore." Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded us we're all in his world by dressing up as Ben Stiller's mustachioed orderly, Hal.

Tim Boyle was Happy Gilmore. Deshone Kiser went as his menor, Chubbs. Manny Wilkins was Gilmore's caddy.

New head coach Matt LaFleur talked about the upcoming season and issued a challenge to fans.

"In order for us to really get this thing cranked up, we need all the fans to be at their best every time we step in Lambeau, alright? So the challenge this year is, can we make this the most toughest environment in the National Football League, for when opposing teams come in here that they feel you guys?"

During the luncheon, the Greater Green Bay Chamber announced linebacker Blake Martinez received the Community Service Award for his work in the community.

According to the Chamber, that work includes spokesman for the Packers vs. Cancer campaign, a penny wars program in schools to fund research for childhood cancer, visiting Make-a-Wish children, donating celebrity dinners to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin, joining the Packers Tailgate Tour raising money for organizations in other parts of the state and Iowa, raising money in the Salvation Army's Big Kettle campaign, and participating in the Packers Give Back Celebrity Bowling for NWTC and Casa of Brown County.