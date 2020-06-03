Clothing store looted amid weekend protests

A Green Bay clothing store owner is out of cash after someone broke into his store during Sunday's protest.

"They chose a time to make it look bad on people that's fighting for a cause," Plagrnd Clothing Owner Synika Kirk said. "I was like wow. I initially thought that it had to do with everything that's been going on. That was my first initial thought."

During the protest Sunday night, someone broke the glass to the front door of his shop and stole a section full of clothes.

"The value of it - I haven't calculated it all yet," Kirk said. "I'm in the process of doing that right now, but it was a nice amount."

Synika believes that the person or persons that broke into his store were not a part of this past weekend's protest.

"They probably weren't even a part of the protest, but they knew what was going on and a lot of the police activity was down there and focused on that, so they had the opportunity to steal and get away with it,'" said Kirk.

Video from the business next door shows a person walking toward the clothing store and then walking back with clothes in their hands a few separate times.

Synika wants to send a message for people to be more thoughtful next time.

"Please think about other people lives too," said Kirk. "Everybody trying to make a living. So when you destroy somebody business, it's not just an insurance come up, people have to rebuild and it's hard to do."