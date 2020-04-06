Cloth masks being collected at Prevea Health, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Hospital officials say HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and its partner, Prevea Health, are now collecting cloth, handmade face masks.

Officials announced the acceptance of donations on Monday, saying masks should be placed no more than 25 at a time in a sealed, Ziploc bag, and then placed in the collection bin outside of each location.

Anyone who wants to make and donate masks to Prevea Health and/or HSHS St. Vincent should follow these criteria, provided in the links, when making them:

- Making masks with elastic straps - CLICK HERE

- Making masks with cotton straps - CLICK HERE

-Printable instructions - CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

The masks are being collected between now and Friday, April 10 between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the following locations in Green Bay:

- 2710 Executive Drive, Prevea/HSHS Executive Offices

- 1001 Porlier Street, across from HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

In addition, the facilities also strongly encourage and recommend everyone wear masks throughout the community, in addition to practicing social distancing and proper hygiene to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Although cloth and homemade masks can't prevent a person from contracting COVID-19, they can prevent a person from touching their face and mouth, and also help keep the wearer's respiratory secretions to themselves.