Clintonville students learn from home technology-free

It is pencil and paper for student in the Clintonville School District now learning from home instead of computers and WiFi.

In a makeshift lane outside of Clintonville Middle School parents pick up learning materials for their students curbside.

"We're not virtual educators by any means," said David Dyb, Clintonville School District Superintendent. "We're used to being brick and mortar schools with kids in front of us. This has been very difficult."

A small group of staff members wearing gloves and masks delivers envelopes from car to car. Each one is filled with pages of work to keep the students busy.

"All of our teachers have been putting together learning materials, uploading them to a folder," said Dyb. "We print them here in our offices to limit exposure, and then, we put them together in a packet."

There are 315 packets at the middle school alone all individually put together for each student with exercises and worksheets to cover every subject.

"I find that I have to take breaks from work and help them with their questions," said Jennifer Miller. "Some of the packet information is a little more challenging, because they haven't covered the material in class yet."

A mom of two middle school students, Miller calls it complicated at times trying to help them learn while also working from home full-time.

The learning packets are also an adjustment for Jeff Kegley.

"Very different, it's hard to keep the kids going on them, but they've got to do something to keep their minds going," said Kegley, a parent and bus driver in the district.

Dyb wants learning to continue at home for every student, and he says that was the motivation for choosing hard copies over digital files.

"Looking at the whole virtual ed thing, we understood that we have a lot of families in the greater Clintonville area outside of the city that don't have reliable access to be able to do virtual schooling," said Dyb.

Most students keep the packets they complete. Teachers are encouraged to include answer keys and follow-up materials for students.

The learning packets are typically filled with enough work to last one week, but with Easter this weekend, the packets picked up on Tuesday have enough materials for two weeks.

Families unable to pick up the packets during the scheduled times will get them delivered in the mail.

Parents with Internet access can find additional online learning materials for their children on the Clintonville School District website.