Clintonville considers closing city-owned pound

City leaders in Clintonville consider closing the animal pound where stray animals have been taken for more than 20 years.

Inside of the Clintonville Pound sits a room full of animals in cages all called into the police department as strays.

"We were looking at this going, 'Could we do this better? Could we do this better financially? Could we provide a better service better care of our animals?'" said Sharon Eveland, Clintonville City Administrator.

Eveland started talking to Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag about contracting those services out to the Clintonville Veterinary Hospital.

"We currently subsidize with tax dollars roughly $9,000 a year for the pound on a historic average," said Eveland. "Under the contract with the vet, we expect to cut that in half."

She says that money can be used to support other city services and expenses that require a higher priority.

However, some animal lovers fear the city is saving money at the animals' expense.

A proposed contract outlines fees pet owners face if their pet is picked up as a stray. It goes on to say, "The City will also pay for the euthanasia and cremation of an unclaimed animal after the four-day holding period."

"State statute says that after four days of being unclaimed, that animal is considered abandoned property," said Eveland. "However, state law also requires a minimum of seven days of holding an animal before an animal can be euthanized."

"If you look at the contract, it mirrors what we have been doing. The only thing that's changing is that the facility is changing," said Freitag.

Freitag says dogs at the pound typically get claimed within 24 hours. Cats often sit there longer. Right now, there are 12 cats, and almost all of them have been at the pound for more than seven days.

"Keeping any of them very long term is just-- it's not something the city can operate under. We are not an animal shelter," said Eveland. "We are not a humane society. We are a pound, and the intent is to find a place for the animals to stay until we can find their home, find their owners."

She adds that some of those cats were never a pet in the first place.

"We were realizing that 90 percent of the cats that we were picking up were not stray cats," said Eveland. "They're feral cats."

She assures the community that the Clintonville Veterinary Hospital will be active in finding unclaimed animals a home or placement in a rescue, using euthanization only as a last resort.

Clintonville Common Council is planning to discuss the contract at a meeting on Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. There will be a chance for public comment ahead of any decisions.