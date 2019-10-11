Clintonville Police arrest man after video of dog abuse

An 18-year-old Clintonville man was arrested after being taken down by people on social media.

Clintonville Police say they started receiving calls and reports Thursday about a video of a man hitting a dog that was chained down. The video was reported on a number of social media sites.

Police investigated and arrested the man on a charge of mistreating animals. He was not identified by name.

Police Chief Craig Freitag says his police officers put the dog was put in safekeeping.