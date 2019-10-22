Clintonville High School to host Native American art exhibit

The Clintonville school district announced it's hosting a Native American author and artist.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after video of non-native Clintonville students doing a mock tribal dance was met with outrage on social media. Fallout from the video led the district to cancel homecoming events and postpone the homecoming dance, and the superintendent said steps would be taken to improve diversity education.

The school district announced Tuesday it will host Native American author, educator and artist Richie Plass at the high school October 28 and 29.

Plass will have his collection "Bittersweet Winds: Honor and Prejudice: Perspectives of the Native American World" on display.

The exhibit is free and open to the public at Clintonville High School, 64 Green Tree Rd., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29.

