Clintonville EMS transports dead deer

It's a picture causing a lot of attention on Facebook:

A dead deer, strapped inside an ambulance truck that belongs to the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service.

While some responses on the company's Facebook page said this was hilarious and showed a sense of humor, others said they don't want the team responding to their house if they have an emergency.

Action 2 News spoke with employees of the ambulance service, who couldn't comment on camera, but told us Saturday crews were driving near the intersection of Hwy 22 and Y when they came across a struggling deer.

Employees said the deer was properly logged and reported. In fact, they said Shawano County deputies were also at the scene.

In a statement, the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service said, "Be aware these actions are not allowed or tolerated by the service, these actions did not jeopardize 911 service. Measures have been taken to thoroughly disinfect the ambulance and all equipment."

Employees said the meat was donated to five families.