Clerks look at ways to make voting easier

County clerks in Wisconsin are processing a record number of absentee ballots for the spring election.

Local and state officials are encouraging absentee voting in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The date to request an absentee ballot was extended to April 2. You can request a ballot online at MyVote.WI.gov.

According to Gov. Tony Evers, at least half a million ballots have been requested, shattering the 2016 spring election required of 249,000 absentee-ballot requests.

Some other states, like Georgia and Louisiana, have pushed back their spring elections, but Gov. Evers says for now the state is moving forward with the elections on April 7.

"We are evaluating, watching this as it goes forward. We are hopeful to hold it on the date if we possibly can, but one of the ways to make sure that people's votes are counted is vote early or absentee ballot," the governor said at a news conference.

To help more people vote amid the outbreak, Green Bay is opening the Metro bus station at 901 University Ave. as a polling station for early in-person voting.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the number of people allowed inside at the same time will be limited.

Voters are asked to bring their own ballpoint pen with black ink.

Like any other polling station, you'll be able to register to vote on-site. A photo ID and proof of residence are required.

