Cleanup efforts underway on State Street after peaceful protests turned violent

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County says over 3,000 volunteers showed up Sunday morning to help clean and rebuild part of downtown Madison. Just a few hours before, peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into violence and looting.

A GoFundMe was started to help business owners who experienced damage and looting at their stores. In just over 12 hours, the $50,00 fundraising goal was reached.

NBC15 crews met with volunteers who were out at 5:00 a.m., cleaning up after the damage.

"It is really jarring to see the glass, the debris, the open stores that are just left open, it's really overwhelming," says Jessica Pteres-Michaud. "I don't know what I was expecting because I've never been in an environment like this, but it's really overwhelming."

One family was out cleaning graffiti off of walls. The father, William Turner, says he brought his kids out to help with the healing process.

"I wanted them to be a part of the cleanup process because we have a lot of people trying to bring awareness to the injustices that happen in the black community. I just want them to have a part in the restoration that we're hoping to see on a national level." says Turner.