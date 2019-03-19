Clay Matthews signs with LA Rams

Clay Matthew III will not be playing in a Green Bay Packers uniform in 2019. Matthews has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

The California native has agreed to a 2-year deal, the team announced. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting the deal is “worth a max of $16.75 million.”

Matthews tweeted out a picture of him in a L.A. Rams jersey shortly after the team announced the move. The former Packers grew up 15 minutes from the Rams practice facility in Thousand Oaks, California.

In 10 seasons in Green bay, Matthews was a six-time Pro Bowler. He is also the team's all-time leader in sacks at 83.5 career sacks in 143 games.

Welcome back home, @ClayMatthews52! ��#LARams + Clay Matthews have agreed to terms on a two-year deal �� » https://t.co/Ax8Vad9Boe — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 20, 2019

Two-year deal for LB Clay Matthews with the #Rams worth a max of $16.75 million, source says. He had more lucrative offers on the table but he just welcomed his third child and really wanted to play close to home. Plus, a shot at another ring doesn’t hurt. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2019