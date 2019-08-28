CityServe volunteers help prep Green Bay classrooms

Preparations are underway in schools across the area as children who attend public school head back to class next week.

A volunteer with CityServe prepares a teacher's bulletin board at Howe Elementary School in Green Bay (WBAY photo)

Scenes are being set in classrooms across Northeast Wisconsin as the 2019-2020 school year is almost here. A group of volunteers from CityServe, which is made up of people from different faith backgrounds who just want to do good in their community, are participating in the annual School Care Day.

"What we do is, we bring a bunch of volunteers -- as many as we can find -- to come in a week before school starts to help teachers get their classrooms ready for the school year," says Scott Eastman, a CityServe volunteer.

A hundred plus CityServe volunteers are spread out, working in more than a dozen Green Gay area schools. They're doing everything from small, tedious projects to big bold bulletin boards, all in a three-hour timeframe. It's making a difference in more ways than one.

"The ability to help someone that's not just reaching my kid but the whole city's kids, that's a big deal," adds Eastman.

Whether it's cleaning, organizing or even alphabetizing, according to the teachers the help from the CityServe volunteers is invaluable, especially since they are less than a week away from the start of the school year.

Jenny Drewiske is a 1st-grader teacher at Howe Elementary. She says, "Everybody has to put in extra work at their jobs, I'm sure, and so for somebody to say that it's worth coming in to help me with my work it just felt really good, and I really appreciate them coming in to do that for us."

The help also allows teachers to focus on what really matters once school starts, and that's the kids.

Howe Elementary School 3rd-grader teacher Erin Aschenbrenner adds, "Having all of this done before school helps myself and all my co-workers and other educators, I think be prepared, ready for the kids so they can focus on the kids and not having to get reading notebooks set at night or their classroom library organized with the kids. They're ready for the kids, they're ready to give them the attention that they deserve."

And that all makes for a smoother, easier transition back to school.

