City to move forward with last property purchase to connect East River and Fox River Trails

Green Bay City leaders are moving ahead with the purchase of the last property that would connect the East River and Fox River Trails.

On Wednesday, the city council approved the Parks Department and the Redevelopment Authority move forward with the purchase of the property at 601 St. George Street.

The property has three parcels. One would be used to connect the East River Trail from Baird Street at Main Street. The trail would then go along the river on St. George Street and University before connecting at Webster Avenue.

The other two parcels are expected to be redeveloped for housing.

“There's a lot of benefits to the trail, one of which is removing maybe some properties that were under utilized or may have been eyesores for the community in the past. With those buildings gone and the property being converted to green space and a future trail, there's really a lot of excitement,” said City Parks Director, Dan Ditscheit.

The trail connection project has been in the works for about 8 years and discussions with the property owner at 601 St. George Street has been ongoing for about year.

The purchase has yet to be finalized.

Action 2 News has reported about the developments in the Olde Main Avenue District.

One business owner is also adding on to his building.

“In 2018 we purchased the old Standard and Co. and we decided last year to expand it. so we're going to be called the Crown and Common,” said Kaveh Barakhshan, Owner of Cyrus Development.

It’s right along Main Street in prime foot traffic territory.

“When you're looking at these regional trail facilities that connect a lot of the communities together and amenities, it's just a big asset for our entire region,” said Ditscheit.

“Anytime you can increase traffic, whether on bike or on foot and they're coming through here, I think that's fantastic for all the businesses, so we're looking forward to it,” said Barakhshan.

Once the purchase of the property is finalized, Ditscheit hopes construction of the trail can start within the next year.

Several grants are being used to offset the cost of the project and the purchase of the property.

