City of Sturgeon Bay in need of major shoreline repair

The City of Sturgeon Bay is doing its best to now take action against the damage left by storms and high water. It's looking to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair parts of the shoreline.

Action 2 News has been reporting on the damage and erosion in Door County on both sides of the peninsula with property owners losing land and scrambling to protect their homes and businesses. The record high water along Lake Michigan is feeding in the bay with nowhere for the water to go. Hundreds of homeowners are spending thousands of dollars to keep the water back as much as possible.

High water has been a strong force against the Sturgeon Bay shoreline where the damage right now is at city parks, beaches, and walkways.

“We’ve already spent I think about $30,000 on temporary fixes for some erosion that occurred in November of last year, and likely to be a multiple of that we’re going to have to spend,” said Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward.

The mayor said the city is working with an engineering firm and to fix the shoreline at Sunset Park alone, the initial estimate is somewhere around $400,000 which is money the city may need to borrow. The city says the repairs may have a high price tag but it's necessary because the area is such a high tourist destination.

City Engineer Chad Shefchik said some areas where there's erosion the city may need to put in riprap and stepped revetments. Those are more long-term fixes.

“Other areas where it looks like it’s going to be harder or not practical to fix it -- there are areas in town we’re looking to do some redesign on some of the amenities, particularly some walkways to basically work with mother nature in areas where we feel we can do long-term strategies for repair,” said Shefchik.

Shefchik said with how unpredictable Mother Nature can be, it's hard to tell how long the water will stay this high, but he said the city is trying to tackle the repairs and spend its dollars wisely.