City of Oshkosh restoring data after computers hit by ransomware virus

"Don't open anything that doesn't look obvious that it's intended for you from somebody that you know and trust,” Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff said.

That’s Rohloff's plea after the City of Oshkosh was attacked with a ransomware computer virus Tuesday morning.

"We're taking care of data recovery at the city and investigation is really dealt with by federal and state authorities,” Rohloff said.

Since the city's website is down, people have to pay their bills in person and staff are giving out handwritten receipts.

"It just takes one weak spot in your entire system for this problem to rush in,” said Rohloff.

Rohloff said while investigators do their part, the city is working to restore data.

2 out of the 7 servers are back up and running.

"We're working on getting our servers up to speed and then all of our individual computers at every desk, every squad car is going to get clean up and reset,” said Rohloff.

He said people's private information won't be affected by the attack."

"I can't say we're going to be perfect, but we're going to go our best,” said Rohloff.

The day everything will be back to normal has yet to be determined.

Employees with the City of Oshkosh have completed cyber security training, but Rohloff said it will be reiterated once everything is settled.