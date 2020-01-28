City of Oshkosh computer system hit by virus

The City of Oshkosh has been hit by a computer virus that's impacting website, email and some phone lines.

On Tuesday morning, it was discovered that the city's internal computer systems had been hit by the virus.

The city says 911 and non-emergency lines are working.

All city services will continue without interruption.

"The City is working to investigate the cause of the incident. Staff is also working on data recovery," reads a statement from Emily Springstroh, Communications Coordinator.

If you need to contact police, fire or city hall, here are the main numbers:

OPD Non-Emergency: (920) 236-5700

OFD Non-Emergency: (920) 236 5240

City Hall Main Line: (920) 236-5000

