City of Oshkosh approves extra $15,000 for archaeologists

The City of Oshkosh will pay an extra $15,000 to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for research and excavations completed by a team of archaeologists.

Action 2 News first reported about a construction project on Bay Shore Drive in Oshkosh in August 2017 leading to the discover of tribal remains.

The city contracted investigators from the UW-Milwaukee Archaeology Lab once again in early 2018 to do field work at the former Lakeshore Municipal Golf Course. Officials hoped to better define the limits of a previously reported archaeological site.

"They started the historical features and did a lot of research," said Allen Davis, community development director for the City of Oshkosh. "They did a lot of test pits, and they excavated quite a bit of that."

Documents from the Oshkosh Common Council Meeting on Tuesday night show that the investigation uncovered "human burial features" beyond what researchers expected in number and complexity.

The investigators also cite soil characteristics where the artifacts were found that slowed the typical pace for processing and analysis.

A $15,000 increase in the contract will go toward covering the additional costs.

"This is to finish off the excavations they did earlier this spring," said Davis.

The Oshkosh Common Council voted to pass the resolution for extra funding unanimously as part of the consent agenda at the Tuesday night meeting.

The extra funding brings the total cost of the agreement to just under $199,000.

"We expect that any type of excavation that we do at the site for any type of park improvements that we'll need to be in contact with the archaeologists as well to make sure that if there are other things discovered that we're going through the correct channels," said Ray Maurer, parks director for the City of Oshkosh.

Maurer says every discovery during the dig changed plans for the future of the 70-acre Lakeshore Park, as the city faces limited excavation and digging in potential development of the land.

"Part of that discussion has been to make sure that we some how recognize the cultural history that took place at the site thousands of years ago," said Maurer.

He says how exactly that history will be remembered as part of the project is still to be determined.

A master plan for Lakeshore Park is expected to go to the Plan Commission and Common Council in early December.