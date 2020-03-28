City of Oshkosh announces change regarding utility bill pyaments

Officials with the City of Oshkosh say they have suspended late fees for non-payment of utility bills.

Although city leaders say they they won't be charging late fees, customers are still being encouraged to continue to pay their utility bills by the due dates, if possible.

Payments can be made by mail, electronically, or placed in the drop box at City Hall.

Russ Van Gompel, Finance Director, says if residents and customers are having to make difficult decisions like buying groceries for the families, he wants them to know that if they delay in making a utility payment, there won't be additional late fees.

Anyone who is having a difficult time making payments is asked to contact Ken Grabrielson, the Financial Utility Manager, to make payment arrangements or a payment plan.