City of Oshkosh: Changes to city services

Adds the city is suspending late fees on water bills

As provided to Action 2 News on March 23, 2020:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and The City Oshkosh declaring an emergency on March 12 here are the latest updates from the City of Oshkosh.

The City of Oshkosh is suspending late fees for non-payment of water bills. In addition we will not perform disconnection for non-payment for any customer.

The City of Oshkosh is very strongly encouraging all citizens to vote via mail. Our goal is to have a 100% Absentee Mail-in Vote. We are doing a media push now entitled: “It’s as Easy as 1-2-3” to get the word out. See the attached flyer to see how to go about getting your absentee ballot and how/where/and by when to send it in.



All playgrounds in the City of Oshkosh parks are now closed as a measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Signage will be posted at all playgrounds today. All park trails and open areas remain open with park patrons reminded to practice social distancing, avoid congregating in groups of 10 people or more and to stay home if they are sick.

Gov. Tony Evers announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Wisconsin’s request for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to access low-interest federal disaster loans. www.wisconsinsbdc.org/disasterloans

As far as the April 7th election goes, if you are already registered to vote you can request an absentee ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov. We strongly encourage you to use the vote by mail option. The State of Wisconsin has announced that they have extended online/mail voter registration until March 30th.

There are a lot of rumors circulating out there. Please make sure you’re getting your information from a reliable source (CDC, Winnebago County Health Department, etc.).

One problem that the City of Janesville has been seeing is people flushing sanitizing wipes down the toilet. Even if they say “Flushable” they do not break down in the sewer system. Instead, they attract grease and other debris leading to substantial blockages. Please dispose of them in the trash.

Go Transit remains operational. However, the warming shelter at the transfer station has been closed. This is based on the order of social distancing. GO Transit riders are reminded to follow CDC guidelines on good hygiene and practice social distancing to the maximum extent possible and are encouraged to spread out once inside of the bus.

City Hall is closed except for early voting and/or voter registration. In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 you are encouraged to bring your own pen. The voting takes place in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 108, Monday through Friday, March 18-April 2, 2020, 8:00 AM-4:30 PM. Voting is also available Saturday, March 28, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM and Friday, April 3, 8:00 AM-5 PM. Please be prepared to show a photo ID to vote.

Voters are encouraged to vote absentee for the April 7th election. To register on-line by March 18th please visit https://myvote.wi.gov Information on absentee voting is also available on this site.

Any text messages about a COVID-19 national quarantine are fraudulent. There is no national lockdown.

Many individuals have inquired about volunteering during this pandemic. If you are interested in volunteering please visit www.volunteeroshkosh.org.

Here are some trusted resources if you are looking for the most current information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

• The City of Oshkosh website www.ci.oshkosh.wi.us

• Winnebago County Health Department https://www.co.winnebago.wi.us/health/divisions-program-areas/communicable-disease/covid-19-coronavirus/wchd-covid-19-situation

They also have a COVID-19 Hotline—920-232-3026

• The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• For State of Wisconsin current information/updates, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm

To find local resources call 2-1-1 Sponsored by the United Way.

