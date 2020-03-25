City of Menasha: Changes in city operations

As provided to Action 2 News

Consistent with Governor Evers Emergency Order #12, Safer at Home, City of Menasha and Menasha Utilities have begun to implement some remote operations. Employees working remotely will be responding to phone messages and email regarding city services. City/Utilities employees working in-person are practicing social distancing and workgroup separation to conduct essential services. Employees working remotely are required to report in-person within 30 minutes should an emergency situation arise.

People looking for general COVID-19 information should call 211.

All critical essential services to the public will be maintained during this time. Critical essential services to the public include Police, Fire, Health, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Elections, Garbage/Recycling collection and Finance.

Our Heath Department is working to monitor and contain the COVID-19 situation and implement state and federal orders.