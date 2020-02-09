City of Manitowoc declares snow emergency, winter parking ban

A snow emergency has been declared for the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday, and a winter parking ban for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning due to weather condition in Manitowoc.

City officials say the snow emergency will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday morning, and no parking will be allowed on any city street.

In addition, any vehicles parked on the street will be cited $75.

Officials add the winter parking ban will be in effect from 1 a.m. - 6 a.m. Tuesday, which means no parking will be allowed on the Winter Parking Ban streets.

Those streets include salt routes that have bus and truck routes, arterial streets, State Highways, and County Trunks within the city's jurisdiction.

Any vehicles parked on those streets between the hours of 1-6 a.m. will receive a $50 ticket.

Crews in the city are expected to be out throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday before going home to rest, and will head back out during the overnight hours.

Click here to view salt routes within the city of Manitowoc