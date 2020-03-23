City of Kewaunee: Changes to city services

As provided to Action 2 News

On Friday, March 20, 2020, the Kewaunee City Council passed a resolution Declaring a Health Emergency within the City of Kewaunee in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The resolution authorizes the Mayor to undertake whatever actions are necessary and expedient for the health, safety, protection and welfare of the public (please see the attached resolution).

The immediate action to be taken will be to close all City of Kewaunee facilities to the public.

This action will commence immediately.

These closures to the public include City Hall, Police, Fire, Ambulance, Public Works, Library, City Park Restroom buildings to the public.

If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

Voter Registration & Absentee Voting: While the in-person election for April 7, 2020, remains scheduled, the City of Kewaunee will no longer provide early, on-site voter registration or absentee voting. Registering to vote and registering for absentee ballots can be done at www.myvote.wi.gov or call 920-388-5000 to have an application mailed to you.

If you know of someone that struggles with technology or doesn’t have internet access, please help them get their absentee ballot mailed to them.

Utility Payments: Make utility payments through alternative means – direct payment plan (very easy, and saves time!), mail, internet, and our drop box which is located just outside of our office door at 401 Fifth Street. (attached is a picture of the location of the City’s Drop Box located by the front doors of Kewaunee City Hall.

Make other payments by mail or drop box (located outside city hall entrance) such as dog licenses, parking tickets, etc.

Visit our webpage at www.cityofkewaunee.org to apply for residential building permits, sign permits, rezoning requests, etc. Print off applications online to fill out and mail/use our drop box.

Continue to call our office at (920) 388-5000

or e-mail admin@cityofkewaunee.org for any questions/concerns.

