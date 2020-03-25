City of Green Bay sues to delay election, online voter registration deadline extended to March 30

Wisconsin voters will now have more time to register to vote in the spring election after the City of Green Bay also sues to delay the election due to the coronavirus.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court asks a judge to order state officials to cancel the April seventh election, and mail ballots to all registered users.

It also asks the state to extend the deadline for voter registration to May first, and give municipal clerks until June second to count mailed ballots.

Last week, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined the Mayors of Neenah and Appleton in asking the state to alter the election.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission extended the online voter registration deadline to March 30th.

Governor Evers has said he doesn't want to move the election date because the pandemic could be worse at a later time.