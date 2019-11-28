City of Green Bay launches online store

The City of Green Bay launched an online store for Green Bay-theme items, including clothes, mugs, home decor and phone cases.

Green Bay teamed up with RedBubble to create the "Green Bay Swag Shop" (CLICK HERE).

The swag shop is starting with a few dozen items for sale and plans to grow, depending on what consumers are interested in.

"As we grow, we will continue to partner with more local artists to expand our offerings," Green Bay Economic Development Specialist Matt Buchanan said.

If you enjoy window shopping, items for sale online are displayed in the windows of the old Schauer & Schumacher store at the corner of Walnut and Adams streets downtown.