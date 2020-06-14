Pride Month recognized through proclamation for the first time in the City of Fond du Lac

Pride Month is celebrated nationally every June - recognizing the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, the Fond du Lac City Council allowed a proclamation to recognize pride month - something that stirred both strong support and opposition.

Proclamations are not voted on by Fond du Lac's city council, but council members can request a proclamation. Council member Alicia Hans requested the proclamation for the city to recognize June as Pride Month.

A crowd of people gathered to receive that proclamation during the June 10 city council meeting.

“It’s historic,” said Misty Gedlinske, founder and president of the Fond du Lac Pride Alliance. She also helped write the proclamation.

The historic moment didn’t come without controversy, with the public debating for and against the proclamation for over an hour.

“We don’t need to call out special groups to say this group is special, this group is not. And that’s what you’re doing here today,” said Calvary Cross Pastor Heath Perry during the meeting.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, everyone deserves to feel loved, and everyone deserves to belong to our community,” said Anna Budelman during the meeting, a Fond du Lac County resident.

Ultimately, the proclamation moved forward. It states that “Fond du Lac is strengthened by and thrives upon diversity...” and that residents are encouraged to “actively promote, support, and help build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”

“These sorts of statements are really important for everybody else to see,” said Vice President of the Fond du Lac Pride Alliance Nat Ciesla. “They don’t look like a lot of action on the surface, but they have a tendency to give permission to everybody else.”

“It’s a gesture that’s never been made, and the fruit of that is already bearing,” said Gedlinske. “Within 24 hours, there were official statements from three different organizations, locally within the community, specifically saying it was pride month and they were our allies... that is huge”

Gedlinske and Ciesla hope, despite the strong debate in getting recognition of Pride Month, that momentum can continue.

“Now that that moment has passed, there’s something good that can come of it, and that’s what I want to carry forward,” said Gedlinske.

The full webcast of the June 10 Fond du Lac City Council meeting can be found on the city website: CLICK HERE for the link