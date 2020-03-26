City of Fond du Lac: Changes to city services

As provided to Action 2 News

In response to Governor Evers’ Safer-At-Home Order issued on Tuesday, we continue to adjust operations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to provide a safe and healthy work environment for our staff. The City will continue to provide services to the fullest extent possible, given these unprecedented circumstances. With that said, the overall objective is to emphasize the social distancing of person-to-person contact. Thus, any non-emergency work that cannot be done by our staff while also adhering to the social distancing guidelines will be modified or deferred at this time. These modifications/deferments do not affect our ability to provide the critical services outlined in previous communications.

We continue to keep a running list of altered operations on our website at www.fdl.wi.gov. These are some of our most recent changes:



Offering two new grant programs to help businesses during this difficult time. The City’s Business Support Program and Redevelopment Authority’s Microenterprise Program offer grants of up to $5,000 to assist small, locally owned businesses with overhead and operational costs. As funding is limited for these grant programs, home occupations and not for profits are not eligible. Envision Greater Fond du Lac is administering both of these for the city. Interested and eligible business owners should please call Jim Cleveland at 920-322-8681 or Joe Becker at 920-322-8682 at Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Continuing our basic coach bus service, waiving fares and asking people to board and alight using the back door and maintain their social distancing.

Closed the customer service areas at the Municipal Service Center lobby, the Wastewater lobby, and the Water Business Office lobby. Customer services is available by phone and email.

Closed most all of the park facilities, including basketball courts, tennis/pickleball courts, baseball diamonds, fitness areas in Lakeside Park and Adelaide Park, disc golf course (Adelaide Park), the skate park, both dog parks, and park restrooms.

We will continue to do our part to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, but we must do this together. Please follow the recommendations from healthcare providers to wash your hands often, do not touch your face, keep your distance from others, avoid mass gathering and activities, and self-quarantine if you feel ill or may have been exposed. If you are experiencing symptoms, or worry you may have been exposed to the coronavirus, please call 844-225-0147 for more direction from health officials before going to a healthcare facility.