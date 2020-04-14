City of De Pere tries to help small businesses 'survive' pandemic

Tuesday marks exactly one month since local bar and restaurant owners were forced to change operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a state-wide order to close bars and restaurants to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and aid in his 'Safer at Home' order. However, bars and restaurants that served food were allowed to continue its carry-out business.

It's been four weeks of living in a 'new normal' for the owner of The Abbey Bar & Grill in De Pere, but the sight of an empty establishment still isn't easy for Kerry Counard to see every day.

"Very quiet. That is difficult to get used to," said Counard.

With limited staff members and taking care of front-of-house himself, Counard said he is managing. For the first time since the pandemic started, Coundard said he is starting to see peak take-out hours.

"Do I need more than one person to do that? Yes, but can I afford to pay more than one person to do that? Probably not. Now that's just the reality of it," said Counard.

But nonetheless, Counard is still worried about the future of his business because he doesn't know how long he will be forced to operate this way. Gov. Evers 'Safer at Home' order is supposed to expire on April 26, but that could be extended.

"So think about trying to figure out how to navigate sales going down almost 80% in seven days, now they’ve kind of come up a little bit. But we're still trying to figure out how we're going to navigate that," said Counard.

In an effort to help Coundard, and other small businesses like him in De Pere, the City of De Pere created 'A Small Business Pandemic Response Loan.'

The City of De Pere will provide 'a zero-interest loan for up to four years for businesses with 12 months of deferred payments," said Daniel Lindstrom, De Pere's director of development services.

Those eligible will be able to apply for up to a $5,000 or $10,000 loan.

"I'm receiving applications daily and so far we are up to about 24 applicants right now totaling about $120,000 worth of loans," said Lindstrom. He said they have enough money in the loan program to help about 100-120 small businesses in De Pere.

"What it comes down to is if you're in the $5,000 category, your loan payments will be about $140 a month, or if you're in the $10,000 category, $280, a month," said Lindstrom. "We felt that that was pretty doable for a lot of businesses once they're back up and running again."

Lindstrom said this is the city's way of helping out 'the backbone to our community."

"Without those small businesses, you don't have the community character, which means you don't have the people who want to come to your community to and work in the other businesses," said Lindstrom. "By offering this as an opportunity to help those businesses just kind of bridge the gap until they become kind of up and running again on their own. We've seen that as an opportunity for us to do our part."

Counard said he has the application all filled out and ready to go, but he's holding off as long as he can.

"I think if I need to go down those avenues where I would need to borrow money, they're out there. The problem is, is I don't necessarily want to have to borrow money to get out of this situation," said Counard.

At De Pere's finance and personnel committee meeting Tuesday night, Lindstrom said they expect to hear about a request from Definitely De Pere, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting downtown De Pere and its businesses.

"We'll hear a request from Definitely De PEre to help seed fund their grant program," said Lindstrom. "So there are opportunities out there, that Definitely De Pere is looking at championing and the city is potentially looking to partake in, as a kind of a donor to that program."

Counard said he continues to keep an eye on all of this options because he knows help is out there, including from his loyal patrons and community.

"I've had multiple multiple have people come up to me at the bar here and say, 'Here's $500. Buy gift certificates.' So I'm working with the city to figure out how we're going to hand out these gift certificates to people in in real need," said Counard.

When Action 2 News asked Counard why he is paying it forward instead of using the donated money to help the business, he said, "That's a good question because we obviously can use it, but I'm hoping that paying it forward is is going to pay dividends in the end."

The City of De Pere is also allowing businesses, who already have an existing revolving loan fund with the city, to defer payments up to four months if they ask.

For more information about what De Pere is doing for its small businesses, head to www.depere.wi.gov

