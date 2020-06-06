City of De Pere implements citywide curfew, ends Monday morning

The City of De Pere will have a curfew starting Saturday night.

City officials say the curfew will start at 9 p.m., and will be in effect until 6 a.m.

The curfew will be in effect Saturday and Sunday nights, and last into Monday morning.

Until Saturday afternoon, De Pere was the only city in the Green Bay area to not have a curfew.

Howard and Suamico announced their curfews on Friday, which also start at 9 p.m. and go through 6 a.m. until Monday, June 8.

The City of Green Bay and the Village of Ashwaubenon also have curfews in effect through Monday morning, and were announced earlier in the week.

Many of the curfews were put in place in response to the unrest and property damage in the Green Bay area on May 31.

Protest leaders have spoken against curfews, saying it puts limits on rights to expression under the First Amendment.

Protests have been held across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day and police brutality.

A video which was shared widely on social media shows now former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin is now charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Three other officers were also on the scene, and have also been charged.