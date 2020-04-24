City of De Pere has new leadership after 24 years

Friday marked one year since a fire on De Pere's east side demolished a historic building along 100 South Broadway, and many changes have happened in the city since, including new city leadership.

“It was pretty unique, it was rare,” said Mayor James Boyd, referring to his swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

Boyd took his oath of office in a nearly empty room while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

It’s the first time the city has had a new mayor in 24 years, but Boyd is no stranger to public service. He's served on the city council for the last 12 years, but never wanted to run against former Mayor Mike Walsh who retired this year.

Boyd is picking up where Walsh left off in the midst of a pandemic.

“I want to continue what Mayor Walsh has done during his 24 years. So, we have a lot of exciting projects on the horizon, but our primary focus is on the residents of De Pere getting through this unique time and helping the businesses as well,” said Boyd.

The Mulva Cultural Center and the Front Street development are among the projects in the cue, but Boyd says he's focused on transportation.

“If there's a signature piece moving forward during my time, it's going to have to be the southern bridge. This is something we have to bring to the finish line,” said Boyd.

As Boyd finishes up his career as a teacher and starts to settle into his new role as mayor, he says he's drawing on what Walsh has taught him, especially through these challenging times.

“I learned a lot, not just being involved in meetings but, his relationship with people and how he valued the city and how he valued employees. I gained a lot of knowledge and insight from Mayor Walsh, so that's really helping me right now.”

As for the now vacant lot along South Broadway, it's been purchased by the Mulvas.

They say it will be developed in a way that's consistent with the city's cultural district master plan, which called for spaces for restaurants, shops, community arts, residences and public spaces.

