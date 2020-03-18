City of De Pere announces state of emergency

An emergency resolution to declare a state of emergency in De Pere was approved Tuesday, which mean non-essential City facilities and municipal services are temporarily suspended.

As of Wednesday, De Pere Mayor Mike Walsh announced the following facilities in the city have been suspended:

-De Pere Community Center

-Municipal Service Center

-Police and Fire Stations

-City Hall, except for voter Registration and absentee voting in the City Clerk's Office

Neighbors in the city are asked to do as much business regarding the various municipal services on the city’s website.

City officials add they are also working on moving to a video/internet format for future public meetings, and once those details are finalized, they will be on the city's website.

In addition, city officials say they have created a public website to update neighbors on the city's response. That site can be found by CLICKING HERE.