City of Appleton gives update on debris cleanup, power outage Saturday night

An update from Chad Doran in the City of Appleton (as of 9:30 p.m.)

WE Energies expects some outages in its service area could last for several days. We don’t know if this included Appleton, but people still without power should prepare accordingly.

* We ask all residents to stay off the roads tonight as much as possible. Our crews have been out since the storm passed through, moving trees from blocked roads, but this process will last at least through tomorrow.

* Some street lights will also be without power tonight. This will make travel difficult and harder to see downed power lines.

* Many street lights are without power or working in a flashing mode. We ask all residents to use caution around intersections and treat all flashing and non-functioning signals as a four-way stop. Intersections with no power have stop signs in place. As power comes back, some lights may resume normal operation and still have stop signs at them. In those instances drivers can follow the lights instead of the stop signs, but should still use caution as some drivers may be confused. As our crews are altered the intersection is working, they will remove the signs as soon as possible.

* We have food safety tips on our website for anyone still without power. Please share these reminders as some people will be without power for an extended period of time. https://www.appleton.org/home/showdocument?id=1212

* Our Glendale Ave. yard waste site will be open extended hours this week for residents to drop off storm debris. The site will be open every day next week from 9:00 a.m. - 6:45 p.m. our Whitman Ave. site will be open through Monday 9:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

* We will hold a special citywide storm debris cleanup collection. Details on when the collection will take place are still being worked out.

* With the possibility of an extended power outage to some parts of the city, we ask that neighbors check on elderly and those without air conditioning during the next few days. If there are concerns about the welfare of a neighbor, contact APD at 832-5500.

* If drivers come upon a barricaded roadway, we want them to remember they should not drive around the barricade. Please help us remind people about this serious safety issue.

* Anyone who can not access their driveway may park on the street tonight without permission from APD. We ask others to stay off the street as much as possible to make cleanup for our crews more efficient.

* Property owners who are using generators to power their residence, to ensure all generator safety issues are addressed while their power is still out. This includes not using generators indoors or in a garage.

* Finally, we ask for patience. Our crews will be working long days for the next few weeks to cleanup from the storm. We are prioritizing cleanup on main roads first, then secondary roads on down to neighborhood streets, alleys and cul-de-sacs.