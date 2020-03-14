City of Appleton asks citizens to call, use website for municipal business

City leaders are asking neighbors in Appleton to either call or use the city's website to do as much business as possible in order to minimize the amount of in-person contact.

In a letter sent on Friday, Mayor Hanna announced a few changes that will be implemented n the city due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hanna wrote the Public Health Department made the recommendations after consulting with the CDC.

In his letter, he wrote any business which needs to be done at City Hall should be considered being done online, or by calling the appropriate office, rather than visiting in person in possible.

Although City Hall won't turn visitors away, he says they want to limit person to person contact as much as possible.

In addition, he also wrote Common Council and committee meetings will still be held, however a temporary ban on public comment will be put into effect.

Although the meetings are still open to the community, Hanna wrote they are encouraging citizens to share feedback with council members by e-mail, or by phone.

Citizens are also able to contact the Mayor's Office, which will then forward comments to the Common Council.

Click HERE to find contact information for council members, and HERE for the Mayor's Office.

The letter goes on to discuss that people request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

Click here to request one.

Anyone without internet access can call the City Clerk's office at 832-6443.

The in-person absentee voting at City Hall will start March 23rd.

Anyone needing to pay City invoices can do so by clicking here, drop a payment in the drop box, mail them, or use the drive up in the alley behind the City Center.

Mayor Hanna also wrote contractors who are submitting permits are being asked to do business with staff in a virtual way, or by calling.

Hanna continued to write the Appleton Public Library and the city's Fire Department have also canceled all public events, with the department also cancelling station tours, and the library cancelling meetings in the library, until further notice.

Click here to read the full letter.