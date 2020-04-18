City of Appleton: 2 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed, attributed to community spread

Officials with Appleton's Health Department say two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the city.

According to city officials, both people confirmed to have COVID-19 live in the Outagamie County portion of the city, and were acquired through community spread.

In addition, both patients are in isolation, and health department officials are working to identify and follow-up with people who have had close contact with the patients.

No other information was provided about the patients to WBAY.

Officials add close contacts will be educated about self-monitoring, and will be required to do daily symptom and temperature checks, and also quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The city has had a total of 10 confirmed cases so far, and say they can assume there are still more cases in Appleton which haven't been confirmed.

City officials are asking everyone to follow the Safer at Home emergency order.

As of Friday afternoon, Outagamie County has reported a total of 31 cases of COVID-19, with two deaths to the state DHS.

RELATED: Wisconsin: 4,045 COVID-19 cases, 205 deaths

Check back for updated statewide numbers this afternoon.

Safer at Home

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order until May 26. The order keeps public and private school buildings closed for the rest of the school year but eases restrictions on some non-essential businesses, including allowing arts and crafts stores and libraries to provide curbside service. CLICK HERE for more information.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.