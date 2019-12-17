City leaders look at possible solutions to alleviate flooding on GB East side

The Green Bay Public Works Department is looking at how to improve chronic flooding near East Mason and Main Streets.

Public Works Director, Steve Grenier says the city has looked into a number of possible solutions, including an underground storage tank under the parking lot of the East Town Mall or building large retention ponds.

Grenier said he’s also considering a brand new storm sewer down Main Street, but it comes at a cost of about $28-30 million.

The sewer would route the water to Baird Creek, near the Riverside Ballroom.

“We don’t know if that would blow the banks out of the stream, we don’t know if DNR would permit us to discharge that much water because of the erosive capabilities,” said Grenier.

The problem is, it wouldn’t prevent flooding completely depending on how much rain falls in one event.

The city is still in early stages of brainstorming these proposals and discussions will continue at the committee level next month.

