City leaders look out for flooding this weekend

Public Works Director, Steve Grenier, said the City of Green Bay is in contact with the National Weather Service for the three day storm.

The city said the East River is its main concern.

"Our staff will be out over the course of the weekend continuing to monitor what we know to be the low spots where water continues to pond,” Grenier said.

Some houses along the East River are still condemned from flooding that happened last summer.

Sandbags are stacked along the walkway where frozen ice lays in Allouez.

That’s another spot where homes usually flood.

"There's really no capacity for anything to soak in, so anything that falls is going to run completely off,” said Grenier. “Which means it's going to get to surface water bodies."

Grenier said recent warm temperatures have melted a lot of packed snow causing the ground to saturate.

“Having that warm spell and getting that snow back dry off takes a lot of that potential energy away,” said Grenier.

He said they aren't expecting wind to be an issue, but will continue to monitor conditions.

"Depending on how that rainfall comes, that's where the uncertainty comes in as far as what the impacts will be,” said Grenier.

