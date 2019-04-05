City hopes ArtGarage reopening brings Main Street arts revival

Hundreds of people came out when the ArtGarage opened its doors Friday night for a grand reopening.

Exhibit at Green Bay's ArtGarage (WBAY photo)

The art gallery and studio first opened in the Olde Main Street neighborhood in 2006 but, after going through hard times, the non-profit shut its doors last summer.

Since closing in August, the organization spent the last few months re-branding and restructuring.

As far as the look of the ArtGarage, not much has changed, but the gallery has a new logo and new walls.

"We did kind of just make our movable walls that are in the front. That's the only difference construction-wise that we've done," administrative manager Tristin St. Mary said.

The reconstruction of the ArtGarage was mainly internal after its board of directors was presented with issues.

"We have a restructured board, so we're a non-profit, so we are completely run by a board of directors of all volunteers," St. Mary explained. "So, very appreciative of the people who give their time to the ArtGarage, and we have also had a lot of restructure in the employees here as well.

"With our new board, we really want to learn more from the community and our artists. We want to best serve Green Bay, greater Green Bay, and in order to do that we need to hear from the community, and we're open all the time to having conversations and sitting down and listening," Board President Pam Parish said.

St. Mary says the ArtGarage always had the intention of reopening.

The grand reopening featured live music and two art shows.

"We really wanna focus on the arts culture here, and with the new gallery reopening we're going to be able to do that with our continuous exhibits," Parish said.

The location isn't without its challenges.

"We've had, you know, a few challenges. It's a state highway that goes through there. Four lanes of traffic makes it a little bit tough in terms of the pedestrian experience for window shopping," Green Bay Economic Development Director Kevin Vonck acknowledged.

But city officials say the gallery's reopening will hopefully encourage other art-inspired businesses to come to the Olde Main Street corridor.

"That district has been branded as an arts district," Vonck said, "and so I think they're making a strong statement in terms of some of the programming that they do there and some of the surrounding businesses."