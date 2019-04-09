City crews ready to handle the upcoming snow storm

City crews in our viewing area say they're ready to handle the upcoming winter storm. Many say they're depending on the warm pavement temperatures to help them with the snow removal.

Green Bay Public Works say most of the frost is now out of the ground, which will help melt snow quickly.

"So now that we've got that warmth in the ground and in the pavement, we're expecting that initial snowfall to melt on contact," said Steve Grenier, Green Bay Public Works Director.

Grenier says on Wednesday city crews will be pre-treating only elevated areas like bridges and overpasses with brine. Green Bay roads won't get pre-treated because the melting snow will wash it off.

Appleton and Oshkosh public works are also not pre-treating their roads.

“The only places that we have any concerns at all -- and we're really not concerned, we're doing it as an insurance policy -- would be on elevated structures, because you don't have that thermal component where the road is in direct contact with the warm ground,” said Grenier.

Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh city officials say they're stocked on salt but likely won't need to use much. All three cities also have plows ready just in case there's accumulation on the ground.

"Our public works department doesn't take the plows off our trucks and all the equipment off the trucks for snow until sometime in May anyway, just because we, you know, we can have these sort of some unusual snow events late into the spring," said Chad Doran, City of Appleton Communications Coordinator.

"We may get some accumulations during the heart of the storm,” said Grenier, “so we may have to be out on our primary streets getting that plowed off so people can get through and from during the rush hour."

Grenier says he doesn't expect this April snow storm to be anything like last year's.

"That one netted out at about 27 inches by the time all was said and done,” says Grenier. “This one we're hearing at the top end five inches, and again a lot of that early snow we are expecting to melt and then with the rain coming on the tail end of it we're expecting to get a lot of melt there as well."

