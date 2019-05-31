City, county announce plan for Green Bay coal piles

Green Bay and Brown County are joining forces for a plan to move the city's coal piles and revitalize a long neglected stretch of waterfront.

Mayor Eric Genrich and County Executive Troy Streckenbach have signed a joint letter detailing the city and county plan for moving the C. Reiss Coal Company piles to the Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. They've presented the letter to WEC Energy Group.

The plan also calls for building an "intermodal transportation facility," according to the mayor's office. Intermodal refers to more than one mode of transportation.

“Green Bay mayors have hoped to relocate the city’s riverfront coal piles for decades,” said Mayor Genrich, “But for the first time, we are facing a realistic opportunity to move them to an exclusively industrial location, revitalize and activate nearly forty acres of waterfront property, and construct an intermodal transportation facility with a regional economic impact.”

“Our region can take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring major economic development through our international port expansion,” says Streckenbach.

Genrich and Streckenbach will hold a news conference Friday to further discuss the plan. Action 2 News will be there and update this developing story.