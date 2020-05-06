City Council unanimously approves naming Appleton park in honor of fallen firefighter

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Appleton City Council has unanimously approved renaming an Appleton park in honor of a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.
On Wednesday night, members of the council approved to rename a section of land measuring nearly seven acres in size on Appleton's Northside in honor of Mitch Lundgaard, a former Driver Engineer with the city's fire department.
Lundgaard was shot and killed while on a medical call at the transit center last May.
The green space, located on the corner of Ashbury and Lightning Drives, was designated a park years ago, however newly elected Appleton mayor Jake Woodford proposed renaming the park in honor of Lundgaard.
The park is located near Appleton Fire Station #6.
Details regarding what will be installed in the now all green space will be announced at a future date.
As Action 2 News has previously reported, Lindsey Lundgaard, Lundgaard's widow, says their 8-year-old son, Logan, hopes the park includes a climbing wall.
City officials have told WBAY the Lundgaard family would be involved in the planning.