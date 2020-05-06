City Council unanimously approves naming Appleton park in honor of fallen firefighter

The Appleton City Council has unanimously approved renaming an Appleton park in honor of a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday night, members of the council approved to rename a section of land measuring nearly seven acres in size on Appleton's Northside in honor of Mitch Lundgaard, a former Driver Engineer with the city's fire department.

Lundgaard was shot and killed while on a medical call at the transit center last May.

The green space, located on the corner of Ashbury and Lightning Drives, was designated a park years ago, however newly elected Appleton mayor Jake Woodford proposed renaming the park in honor of Lundgaard.

The park is located near Appleton Fire Station #6.

Details regarding what will be installed in the now all green space will be announced at a future date.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Lindsey Lundgaard, Lundgaard's widow, says their 8-year-old son, Logan, hopes the park includes a climbing wall.

City officials have told WBAY the Lundgaard family would be involved in the planning.