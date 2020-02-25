Citizens save Appleton's public tennis courts

Ten years after a group of citizens spoke up about the deteriorating conditions of Appleton's public tennis courts, their voices are still being heard. And their hard work is being enjoyed across generations.

A check presentation from M.A.T.C.H., Making Appleton Tennis Courts Happen, ends tens years of work by volunteers who wanted to save the city's public tennis courts.

"It's hard to imagine that they had decided to remove all tennis courts due to budget concerns and we're very fortunate that the city gave us an opportunity to stand up, raise some funds, and here we are today, a success story," says Maryann Goymerac from M.A.T.C.H..

M.A.T.C.H.'S success story began a decade ago. That's when they started working with Dean Gazza, Appleton's director of parks and recreation. M.A.T.C.H. took its desire to keep the public tennis courts to city council.

According to Goymerac, "I was so thankful that the city was willing to work with us and hear our concerns and the concerns we heard from so many people throughout the community."

Hearing from citizens about the importance of the courts, to the community, eventually led to council approving funding to restore and or replace the surfaces. The work is a true testament to what community is all about.

"I think in Appleton the community is much more engaged and we're always listening to the community and we always welcome them to come in and help up identify what they feel are the greatest needs and then we act upon that during the budget process," says Dean Gazza.

The M.A.T.C.H. initiative not only saved the more than one dozen tennis court already in Appleton, but the city has committed to additional ones for people to enjoy.

Gazza adds, "There's 16 tennis courts and by the time we'd get done there will be 20 and then the pickleball courts."

With courts all over the city, everyone from youth to seniors can get out and play.

