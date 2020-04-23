Citizen called a hero for actions in Fond du Lac house fire

"The citizen who stopped and alerted the first-floor resident of the fire is a hero," Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary said after a fire on 7th Street Thursday afternoon.

The fire department reports the citizen was a passing motorist who saw the fire, stopped, and banged on the door of the home, waking the person inside.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of two second-floor windows. Fortunately, no one was on the second floor.

The fire department says a dog in the house died despite efforts to revive it with oxygen and CPR. A cat is unaccounted for.

The house is uninhabitable.

What started the fire is now under investigation.