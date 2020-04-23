Citizen called a hero for actions in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - "The citizen who stopped and alerted the first-floor resident of the fire is a hero," Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary said after a fire on 7th Street Thursday afternoon.
The fire department reports the citizen was a passing motorist who saw the fire, stopped, and banged on the door of the home, waking the person inside.
When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of two second-floor windows. Fortunately, no one was on the second floor.
The fire department says a dog in the house died despite efforts to revive it with oxygen and CPR. A cat is unaccounted for.
The house is uninhabitable.
What started the fire is now under investigation.