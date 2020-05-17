Some churches make plans to reopen

As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across our area, some churches are slowly making plans to ease back into in-person services.

This will be the last Sunday pews at St.John Lutheran Church will be empty.

"Doing this where you're behind the camera and talking to someone and not being able to see them has been difficult for worship you know," St. John Lutheran Church Pastor Larry Yaw said.

On Thursday 30 members will be able to attend church in person.

"We're gonna have our members go to our website, where they'll sign up online," Yaw said. "We're using sign up genius which I think has grown in popularity during all of this along with zoom. They can choose the spot they want to sit in whether it's the sanctuary or fellowship hall."

While St. John Lutheran Church will start in person services this Thursday, others like Life Church in De Pere will continue worshiping online this week..

"We're not trying to go back to church when people walk in and it brings fear and anxiety," Life Church Pastor Sonny Hennessy said.

Pastor sonny said on the 28th the church is hosting a zoom call for people to know what their new normal will look like.

"You could watch 16 churches and hear 16 amazing sermons from other pastors," Hennessy said. "Like this is a time we can get Jesus more than ever. We're not going to make it about the building, we're going to make it about the long term plan because we could get shut down as quick as we get back in the building."

Pastor Larry is hoping he can continue allowing more people in church overtime.

"And so being able to come together and celebrate together, to mourn together, to struggle together through all this will be encouraging," said Yaw. "Not just for myself, but my members as well."