Church services, vigils mark Sandy Hook shooting anniversary

Vigils and church services were held in Connecticut to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and remember victims of other gun violence.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Church services were held Saturday morning in Newtown, as well as some vigils across the state.

Monsignor Robert Weiss, of St. Rose of Lima Church, expressed dismay about how deadly gun violence has continued since Sandy Hook. He says the problem has only worsened. Weiss was overcome by tears at the end of his homily.

