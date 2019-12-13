Church intern arrested on child pornography charges

Updated with statement from Celebration Church pastor

Brown County Jail photo

A Green Bay man who said he wants to become a pastor was charged Friday with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Gaston Parker Pechholt, 20, appeared in Brown County court Friday afternoon, where bond was set at $25,000.

Each charge carries up to 25 years in prison if convicted, with a mandatory minimum prison time of 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

Brown County Sheriff's Office investigators found three videos on an iPad belonging to Pechholt. The videos were prepubescent girls, including one who appears to be 6 to 8 years old, showing off their naked bodies and genitals. It appeared each girl made the video herself.

Kik, which makes instant messaging software, alerted law enforcement that a user shared an image of child pornography back in January. The tip made its way to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, which used a search warrant to trace the user's IP address to an iPad at a rented Green Bay home.

Sheriff's investigators went to the home. The man who answered the door said he didn't own an iPad but his roommate did. His roommate, Pechholz, was at work at Celebration Church, where he was an intern.

Pechholz let investigators look at the contents of his iPad and eventually admitted he has a pornography addiction. He said Instagram and Kik both canceled his accounts because of his pornography activity.

He said he started looking at child porn when he was 15, first because he imagined himself to be a vigilante, but then became aroused by it. He said he never produced any images or videos of child pornography but knew it was illegal to possess or view it. He also said he would cooperate with investigators and give them information about the websites where he found child pornography.

Celebration Church Pastor Mark Gungor provided Action 2 News with this statement: