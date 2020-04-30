Christopher Stokes charged with killing 5 family members in Milwaukee

Authorities say a Milwaukee man with a history of domestic violence shot and killed five of his family members, including four teenagers, before calling police and saying “I just massacred my whole family."

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office on Thursday charged 43-year-old Christoper Stokes with five counts of first-degree homicide.

Each one of which carries a potential sentence of life in prison.

He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 41.

No attorney was listed for Stokes in online court records.