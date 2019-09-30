Christian graduation speech reference sparks changes in Appleton

The Appleton Area School District has implemented new procedures for reviewing graduation speeches after a member of the school board drew complaints over references to his Christian faith he made while speaking during the ceremony this past June at North High School.

A six-page document released by the Appleton Area School District highlights new requirements for those invited to give graduation speeches.

Items listed include prior review by the superintendent and forcing those who speak to sign an oath that they won't deviate from the script.

School board member and pastor Alvin Dupree says the change comes in response to a reference he made to his Christian faith.

"As did the young lady who wore her Muslim attire, that was her attire and she made it clear that was who she was. As the principal who stood up and said that his source of strength is his spirituality. And I followed up right behind him and said my source of strength is my faith in Jesus Christ," said Dupree.

While hundreds of students were in the audience, 29 students filed a complaint over the reference, along with the Madison-based Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The organization says this is actually its third such complaint against Dupree.

Freedom From Religion Foundation Attorney Ryan Jayne said, "There's no doubt that crossed the line with what he said. He was speaking on behalf of the Appleton School District and he was using that opportunity to promote his personal religious beliefs, and that is clearly inappropriate."

However, Dupree says the new procedures never went before the school board for a vote and he feels they should have.

"So this is not just prohibiting myself. This is far bigger. This really takes away the freedom of speech from the entire community," added Dupree.

Right now the item is not on any upcoming agendas.

Action 2 News did reach out to the superintendent for comment, but the district has not responded.