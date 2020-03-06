Christian Yelich agrees to nine-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Christian Yelich will be a Milwaukee Brewer for a long time.

The 2018 National League MVP has agreed to a nine-year contract with the Brewers. It goes through the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

Earlier this week, Action 2 Sports reported that the Brewers were expected to sign the outfielder to a contract extension worth upwards of $200 million.

The team doesn't release details on the money, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the deal is worth $215 million.

Yelich is returning from a fractured knee cap in the 2019 season where he hit 44 home runs while also posting a .329 batting average.

His new deal would make him one of the league's highest-paid players with an average annual salary in the $30-35 million range.

 