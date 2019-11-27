Christ the Rock Church moves Thanksgiving meal to Appleton

For the first time in nearly two decades a popular, free Thanksgiving day meal is moving to a new location.

At the Grand Meridian in Appleton members of a youth group from Christ the Rock church were busy, doing everything possible to prepare for a Thanksgiving Day free meal that's among the largest in the Fox Valley.

Briteny Breckheimer of Sherwood said, "Some of us will be in the kitchen, preparing food. In previous years, I've done green beans. We put all of the trays together so we can put them in the oven tomorrow. Some will be wrapping silver ware, setting up the tables."

What's different though this year is the venue.

For the past couple of decades Monarch Gardens in Grand Chute has hosted the event, which closed this past summer.

Church leaders say they hope to avoid any confusion.

"I think just getting the word out that everybody knows that it's happening at this new location. We did the best we could to inform everybody, but just that everybody knows from the community that this is where you will find us and the nice meal that goes along with it," said Micah Neely, Reach Director, at Christ the Rock Church.

Between those who show up at the Grand Meridian and deliveries about three thousand meals will be served by six hundred volunteers. The hope is, everyone walks away with a sense of companionship.

Kimberly Haima of Little Chute added, "I hope that they feel like not alone and I hope they feel well loved because there are so many people that don't have family to eat dinner with and don't have the money to eat a fancy dinner so I hope that they feel loved and wanted.">

Anyone seeking a meal is invited to show up on Thanksgiving at the Grand Meridian between 11am-2pm.