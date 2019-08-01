Chippewa Falls police shoot, wound man making threats at motel

UPDATE: During a news conference, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the suspect shot in Thursday morning's shooting at the Indianhead Motel is a 48-year-old man.

A SWAT vehicle outside the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls, where police shot and wounded a man during a standoff August 1, 2019 (WEAU photo)

Chief Kelm says he's a convicted felon with a history of use of a weapon and threatened use of a weapon.

Kelm says the man called cops making threats. The suspect told police he said he had a gun and wasn't afraid to use it.

Law enforcement officers made commands outside of the motel room, but Kelm says the man did not comply, which led him to being shot by an Eau Claire County Sheriff's Deputy who is also a member of the regional SWAT team.

According to Kelm, the investigation is ongoing. He is unaware of the suspect's condition, but he was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) --An officer involved shooting happening in Chippewa County on Thursday.

Kelm said this was not related to the other Chippewa County shootings.

Officers responded to an incident at 9:49 a.m. at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls. No residents or officers were hurt.

Officials say there is no danger to the public and the surrounding stores are still open. Officers are still asking people to avoid the area.

A news conference has been scheduled.

We have a reporter on scene.