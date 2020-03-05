Chilton students participate in mental health workshop

An event Thursday in Chilton focused on helping kids and others cope with depression and erase the stigma that prevents people from seeking help.

The issue of suicide is one a number of students and families have dealt with, which is why Chilton High School held a mental heath presentation that included agencies from across the Fox Valley.

Zach Platner is a teacher, and one of the event organizers.

"This is year 18 in my career and in those years I would say just in the last few it has become a much higher priority. I know my interest spiked when we started a suicide prevention committee on the heels of losing a student I knew pretty well and it kind of felt like why hadn't we done this sooner," he said.

During the day a presentation was held for just students, but after school another presentation included both students and parents.

Small group discussions took place on topics ranging from depression to coping with anxiety.

Chilton High School Senior Shianne Berger said,"It's a big issue that we have, but I don't think a lot of people realize that it is because many factors play into mental health, that I don't think a lot of students think about like stress from school, stress from homework, stress from family."

To reinforce it's okay to seek help, some people even wore t-shirts saying "stomp the stigma."

"I hope the takeaway tonight is that the community cares about each other and that we do care about their mental health and we do have resources and information that we provide to the community," added Cindy Reffke of Prevent Suicide Fox Cities.

Organizers have held events like this at various school districts over the past three years.

They hope the publicity encourages more to follow suit.